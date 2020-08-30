Lagos approves Sept 14, 21 for schools reopening

After months of closure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state, Governor Babaijde Sanwo-Olu of Lagos yesterday announced September 14, 2020 as resumption date for tertiary institutions in the state.

The governor also gave approval for the reopening of restaurants for in-dining services, provided they will ensure the maintenance of a 50% maximum occupancy at any point in time in addition to obtaining a Provisional Safety Compliance Certificate through the registration portal of the Lagos State Safety Commission: www.lasgsafetyreg.com.

He also permitted registered social clubs and recreational centres that to open, on the condition that they have applied for and obtained a Provisional Safety Compliance Certificate through the registration portal of the Lagos State Safety Commission.

Speaking while giving the update on the management of COVID-19 in the state at his Marina Residence on Lagos Island, Governor Sanwo-Olu said that the state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, who was infected with the deadly virus, was doing well and in high spirits in the isolation where he was still discharging his duties as Health Commissioner and Deputy Incident Commander.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Yesterday marked six months since the first case of coronavirus was recorded in Nigeria, from a traveller who landed in Lagos from Europe. Since then the situation in Nigeria has progressed from travel-related infections to the community transmission stage, bringing with it, significant disruptions and changes to the way we live, socialize, worship and work. As at today, August 29, Lagos State has had a total of 18,083 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of this number, we have 13,636 persons who have recovered in the community; with 1,820 still currently active in the community.

Over the course of this pandemic, about 2,700 persons have been admitted into our various isolation centres across the state; and of this number, we have registered 204 fatalities. This leaves us with 47 active cases under management across various government owned isolation centres; and private care centres in the state.”

Happing on the school reopening, the governor said that state’s COVID-19 management strategy shows that all efforts at responding to this pandemic, were achieving the desired goal of flattening the curve with the continued and consistent decline in the rate of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the state. He said: “Firstly, we are pleased to announce that tertiary institutions will reopen from September 14, 2020.

However, as regards Primary and Secondary Schools, we are working towards reopening these institutions anytime from September 21, 2020. This decision is not cast in stone and is subject to a review of our on-going modelling of the state’s response to the pandemic.”

The governor said that despite the continued rise in the number of newly confirmed cases in the state, his administration would not rest on its oars and completely disregard the very necessary safety precautions that have been issued for our safety and well-being. He explained that the state now has two pathways through which confirmed COVID-19 cases are managed in the state.

These, according to him, is either through the Homebased Strategy, or in designated COVID Care Centres, supported by access to telemedicine services through the State-owned EKOTELEMED, and also medical visits by our health personnel.

“With regards to our Home-based care strategy, we have dedicated COVID care packs that are issued to those who have tested positive and are being managed through the Home-based care route,” he added.

The governor, however, said that bars, event centres, gyms others should remain closed, saying that the state government was still reviewing the permissible opening date. “I must put on record here that we are sympathetic to the plight of business owners, particularly in the hospitality and tourism sectors. We are still reviewing the permissible opening dates for these businesses and will advise on this during the month of September.

For the avoidance of doubt, all event centres, bars, lounges, night clubs, spas, beaches, cinemas, gyms and game arcades remain closed for now,” he said.

He said all civil servants in the state’s unified public service system are to comply with prevailing guidelines and roster schedules issued by the Head of Service and/or their MDAs.

The governor also commended all the frontline health workers, and nonmedical personnel – drivers, cleaners and attendants – for their unflinching dedication and service to the fight against this pandemic.

“Furthermore, in the course of this week, we will be visiting the International Airport to gauge the level of preparedness and other ancillary matters. I will now go on to remind us of the existing permissions and restrictions; as well as newly revised opening dates for our learning institutions,” the governor said.

