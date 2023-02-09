Lagos Arewa community backs APC with campaign vans

Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State Chapter took delivery of 12 campaign vans donated by the Arewa Community in the Lagos chapter of the party. The vehicles, according to the leadership of the Community, are in support of its campaign for the general election coming up on February 25 and March 11 to confirm their unflinching support for the presidential bid of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Second term aspiration of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as well as other candidates of the part across board. Presenting the branded vehicles Tuesday evening at the community’s party Secretariat along Palmgrove area of Yaba, the State Chairman of the Arewa Community in APC, Engineer Saadu Gulma Yusuf Dandare, said: “It is in fulfilment of the Arewa Community’s promise of total support for the party in the state most especially the aspiration of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to become the next president of the Federal republic of Nigeria on May, 29, 2023.” According to him, the support would percolate down to all the candidates under the ticket of the party from the governor through the members of the two National Assembly Houses to the State of Assembly flag bearer of the party, assuring the party of 100 per cent of the members of the Arewa Community in Lagos State.
Related Articles
Investors not attracted to Nigeria’s CNG- Oil marketers
Major Oil Marketers of Nigeria (MOMAN), yesterday said Nigeria lacks an enabling environment that would attract investors to develop Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in the country. Chairman of MOMAN, Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji, raised the concerns as a panelist at the ongoing 2021 Nigerian Oil and Gas (NOG) conference in Abuja, while discussing the topic, “What […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
APC ex-chair to Egwu, NASS members: I’ll open can of worms
A former Chairman of All Progressives Congress(APC), Ebonyi state, Pastor Eze Nwachukwu, has threatened to open can of worms on the Senator representing Ebonyi North zone and former Governor of the state, Dr. Sam Egwu over his comments on Governor Dave Umahi and his administration. He also threatened to expose PDP National Assembly members of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Elders’ coalition: Buratai’s warning attempt to save Service Chiefs from sack
Our Reporter Some concerned elders in the country have accused the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai of allegedly using his warning against coup to divert the attention of the public from the worsening security situation in the country. The elders, who operate under the aegis of the Coalition of Nigeria Elders for Peace […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)