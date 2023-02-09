Lagos Arewa community backs APC with campaign vans

Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State Chapter took delivery of 12 campaign vans donated by the Arewa Community in the Lagos chapter of the party. The vehicles, according to the leadership of the Community, are in support of its campaign for the general election coming up on February 25 and March 11 to confirm their unflinching support for the presidential bid of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Second term aspiration of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as well as other candidates of the part across board. Presenting the branded vehicles Tuesday evening at the community’s party Secretariat along Palmgrove area of Yaba, the State Chairman of the Arewa Community in APC, Engineer Saadu Gulma Yusuf Dandare, said: “It is in fulfilment of the Arewa Community’s promise of total support for the party in the state most especially the aspiration of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to become the next president of the Federal republic of Nigeria on May, 29, 2023.” According to him, the support would percolate down to all the candidates under the ticket of the party from the governor through the members of the two National Assembly Houses to the State of Assembly flag bearer of the party, assuring the party of 100 per cent of the members of the Arewa Community in Lagos State.

