News

Lagos arraigns 10 over land grabbing in Ikorodu

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

The Lagos State government has arraigned 10 land grabbers before a Special Offences Court sitting in Oshodi area of the state over allegation of forceful take over, trespass and land grabbing of land belonging to Nichemtex Limited in Ibeshe, Ikorodu.

The 10 defendants identified as Amisi Friday (M), Holy Osaweme (M), Wale Adigun(M), Muhammad Amodu (M), Christopher James(M), Tope Ojo (M), Usman Abubakar (M), Jubril Isa (M), Yusuf Babamariam and Sherifu Ibrahim (M), were arraigned on a fourcount charge by the Lagos State Special Taskforce on land grabbers.

According to the Coordinator, Lagos State Special Taskforce on Land grabbers, Owolabi Arole, the defendants encroached on acres of land owned by Nichemtex Limited, a subsidiary of United Nigerian Textiles Public Limited Company Plc between 2019 and 2021 in Owode-Ibeshe, Ikorodu, Lagos. Arole said the defendants were arrested following an investigation of a petition dated May 5, 2020 by the United Nigerian Textiles Plc.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Shekau to Nigerian Army: ‘I’m doing God’s work, can’t be arrested’

Posted on Author Reporter

    The leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has declared that he cannot be arrested. Shekau explained that security operatives can’t arrest him because he was doing ‘God’s work’. He made the declaration in response to reports of manhunt for him and his followers by the government. The Nigerian Army had released 86 names, including […]
News Top Stories

WTO job: PDP, Atiku, Secondus, Okowa, Obi celebrate Okonjo-Iweala

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The confirmation of former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okojo-Iweala, as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) has continued to attract reactions across the country.   The main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and the party’s 2019 presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, expressed joy at Okonjo- […]
News

China, Iran, N’Korea seek support at UN to push back against unilateral force, sanctions

Posted on Author Reporter

  China, Russia, North Korea, Iran and others are seeking support for a coalition to defend the United Nations Charter by pushing back against the use or threat of force and unilateral sanctions, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday. The move by 16 countries and the Palestinians to create such a group […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica