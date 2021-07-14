Lagos arraigns 10 over land grabbing in Ikorodu

The Lagos State government has arraigned 10 land grabbers before a Special Offences Court sitting in Oshodi area of the state over allegation of forceful take over, trespass and land grabbing of land belonging to Nichemtex Limited in Ibeshe, Ikorodu.

The 10 defendants identified as Amisi Friday (M), Holy Osaweme (M), Wale Adigun(M), Muhammad Amodu (M), Christopher James(M), Tope Ojo (M), Usman Abubakar (M), Jubril Isa (M), Yusuf Babamariam and Sherifu Ibrahim (M), were arraigned on a fourcount charge by the Lagos State Special Taskforce on land grabbers.

According to the Coordinator, Lagos State Special Taskforce on Land grabbers, Owolabi Arole, the defendants encroached on acres of land owned by Nichemtex Limited, a subsidiary of United Nigerian Textiles Public Limited Company Plc between 2019 and 2021 in Owode-Ibeshe, Ikorodu, Lagos. Arole said the defendants were arrested following an investigation of a petition dated May 5, 2020 by the United Nigerian Textiles Plc.

