Lagos arraigns Chidinma, 2 others over Ataga's murder

The Lagos State Government has arraigned a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Chidinma Ojukwu, before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of a Lagos High Court in TBS over the alleged murder of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga. Chidinma was arraigned yesterday alongside her sister, Egbuchu Chioma, from whom the late Ataga’s iPhone 7 was said to have been recovered, and one Adedapo Quadri, on a 9-count charge bordering on the alleged offence. While Chidinma and Quadri pleaded not guilty to eight counts bordering on offences of murder, forgery and stealing, Chioma however pleaded not guilty to the ninth count of being in possession of a stolen property. Following their plea, Justice Adesanya remanded Chidinma and Quadri in prison and allowed Chioma to continue on the bail granted her at the Magistrate’s court.

Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to November 9 for trial. In the charge, the defendants were alleged to have conspired amongst themselves and murdered Ataga on June 15, 2021, by stabbing him severally with a knife on his neck and chest. The incident took place at 19, Adewale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The duo was also accused of committing forgery, by procuring and making bank account statements purported to have been made by the deceased. The duo were also alleged to have forged First United Bank account statement of one Mary from June 1, 2021.

They were also accused of forging an international passport and a driver’s license in Chidinma’s name. In count eight, Chidinma was accused of stealing two iPhones, an iPhone 7 and an iPhone 11, one Apple MacBook Laptop and ATM cards belonging to the late Usifo Ataga from which the sum of N380,000 was subsequently withdrawn. Besides, it was also alleged that on June 22, 2021, Chidinma’s sister, Chioma, was found in possession of a stolen iPhone 7, property of the late Usifo Ataga.

