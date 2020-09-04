Lagos arrests 10 butchers, dislodges illegal slaughter slabs

Lagos State government yesterday said it had arrested 10 butchers and seized two cows in the ongoing enforcement against illegal abattoirs and slaughter slabs. The Acting Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, who disclosed this, explained that the exercise was coming on the wheels of repeated warnings to the operators of illegal slaughter slabs and the menace of their activities. Olusanya also disclosed that the government also seized the carcass of cows found at the unauthorised slaughter slab and donated it to the Juvenile Remand Home at Oregun, Ikeja.

The slaughter slabs dislodged yesterday included an illegal slaughter slab in the Oke Rube area of Alimosho Local Government. The butchers were dislodged by men of the re-inaugurated Monitoring, Enforcement and Compliance Team of the Ministry of Agriculture in furtherance of the sanitisation of the red meat value chain.

“This dislodgement exercise is necessary especially as the state is particular about the production of wholesome and healthy meat for its residents while simultaneously ensuring that the streets are free of stray animals. “We will also strictly enforce meat transport a t i o n using only the designated vehicles and stray animals control which has lately become more rampant in the state,” the commissioner said.

According to her, the state government re-inaugurated the Monitoring, Enforcement and Compliance Team last Friday to dislodge illegal abattoirs, control and enforce issues relating to the transportation and sale of meat as only the Eko Refrigerated Meat Vans and Eko Live Animals Transport are the permitted means of transporting meat from one place to the other. Olusanya added that the team was also charged with the responsibility of confiscating stray animals on Lagos streets as they could easily spread zoonotic diseases to human beings hence they posed environmental and safety threats to the people.

She added: “The Monitoring, Enforcement and Compliance Team will monitor and effect zero-tolerance to the existence of illegal slaughter slabs statewide and ensure proper regulation of veterinary activities statewide in conjunction with the Lagos State Private Veterinary Premises Registration Authority. “In addition, all aspects of veterinary premises regulations, veterinary standards/ compliance monitoring and enforcement would be covered by the Monitoring, Enforcement and Compliance team.”

