Lagos arrests 10 butchers, dislodges illegal slaughter slabs

….Confiscates 2 live cows

In a move to eradicate consumption of harmful and unwholesome red meat in Lagos, the state government Thursday said that it has arrested 10 butchers and confiscated two live cows in the ongoing enforcement against illegal abbattoirs and slaughter slabs across the state.
The government also confiscated some carcasses of cows found at the unauthorized slaughter slab and donated it to the Juvenile Remand Home at Oregun, Ikeja.
New Telegraph learnt that among the slaughter slabs dislodged was an illegal slaughter slab in the Oke Rube area of Alimosho Local Government. They were dialodged by men of the re-inaugurated Monitoring, Enforcement and Compliance Team of the State Ministry of Agriculture in furtherance of the sanitization of the red meat value chain.
Speaking on the enforcement, the Acting Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya explained that the exercise was coming on the wheels of repeated warnings to the operators of these illegal slaughter slabs and the menace of their activities.
She said: “This dislodgement exercise is necessary especially as the state is particular about the production of wholesome and healthy meat for its residents while simultaneously ensuring that the streets are free of stray animals. We will also strictly enforce meat transportation using only the designated vehicles and stray animals control which has lately become more rampant in the state.”
According to her, the state government re-inaugurated the Monitoring, Enforcement and Compliance Team last week Friday to dislodge illegal abattoirs, control and enforce issues relating to the transportation and sale of meat as only the Eko Refrigerated Meat Vans and Eko Live Animals Transport are the permitted means of transporting meat from one place to the another.

