Lagos arrests 24, seals firm over wetland reclamation

Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Government has sealed the premises of a private company and arrested 24 persons for allegedly engaging in reclamation of a wetland at Mosafejo Mowo in Badagry area of the state. The government said on March 1, it observed encroachment during its routine monitoring of wetland andissueda‘stopworkorder.’

A statement by the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources said the raid by police and officials of the Department of Conservation and Ecology followed non-compliance of the company despite the stop work notice served on them. The statement said: “Due to the failure of the company to present the required approved documents and its refusal to stop work at the site, another stop work order was served on 8th April, 2021 and this was followed with messages forwarded to the representatives of the company.” The statement however, noted that the company responded to the second order on the July 5 by forwarding a survey plan claiming that the survey plan did not indicate that the site is a wetland, explaining.

