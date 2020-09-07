News

Lagos ASF seeks PTF’s probe over Apapa roads’ decongestion

Following the continued occurrence of gridlock on Apapa roads, stakeholders under the aegis of Apapa Stakeholders Forum (ASF) have called on Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to commence investigation into activities of Kayode Opeifa, the Vice Chairman of the Presidential Task Force Team on decongestion of Apapa roads.

 

The stakeholders who included representatives of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and Apapa residents in a press release signed by its Chairman, Adeniyi Adebolu accused Opeifa of using his position as the vice-chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Decongestion of Lagos Ports access roads to exploit and create artificial problems for those doing legitimate businesses in the port and its axis. “Here is a man who has failed in his duty to decongest Lagos ports access roads.

 

Today, he will say that it is not his team’s duty to control traffic. Tomorrow, he would say that there are no longer gridlocks on Apapa roads. Speaking further, the stakeholders further accused him of using his relationship with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to boast that he was untouchable as nobody would remove him from the position.

 

“We are using this medium to call on the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to investigate the activities of Kayode Opeifa.”

