Lagos Assembly announces retirement of Clerk, Azeez Sanni

The Clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Azeez Adebowale Sanni, yesterday retired from the state’s public service after serving for 35 years. Sanni’s retirement was announced in a statement on the Facebook page of the Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission (LAHASCOM). Sanni worked in various government agencies and parastatals.

Notable among such are; Ministry of Finance, September 1988 to1999, Ministry of Home Affairs and Culture, 1999- 2004. Ministry of Establishment Training and Pension, January to September 2004. He was later appointed as Secretary to the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board from Sept 2004- March 2009 before he was deployed to the Lagos State House of Assembly in March 2009 initially as Assistant Director (PRS) and later as Deputy Director Admin and Human Resources.

Sanni was appointed as the Acting Clerk of the House in 2016. LAHASCOM in the Facebook page commended the outgoing Clerk for his meritorious service and leadership qualities. The statement read: “Happy congratulations to the Clerk of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Azeez Sanni on your retirement from the LSHA.

