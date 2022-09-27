Lagos Assembly aspirants promise to deliver 3m votes for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Lagos State House of Assembly Aspirants Forum in All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that it will deliver 3 million votes for the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the coordinator of the forum, Adeyinka Odukoya, said the group is also committed to ensuring a total victory of all other party candidates for the election.

Odukoya said despite missing out on the tickets of the party after the primaries, the group has accepted and submitted itself to the supremacy of the party and will deliver for the party at all levels.

He said, “Our party candidates led by our paramount leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our amiable and hardworking Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, our Senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates can be rest assured that victory will surely come their ways.

“Our commitment to ensuring total victory for our party is unquestionable. We are not alone in this but with our teeming members who are loyal and faithful to us with our respective structures and networks in all our various constituencies.

“Going forward Lagos State House of Assembly Aspirants 2023 has conceptualized and ready to roll our campaign strategy with a grand vision to deliver a minimum of 3 million votes for our presidential and governorship candidates in the next election.

“Our target is to reach out to many Nigerians, party and non-party members who possess Permanent Voters Card with a determination to convert and convince them to cast their votes for all our candidates in the elections for the interest of our Country and Lagos State.”

Odukoya said the group has developed templates for workable strategies that may include storming markets in the state. He noted that they will committee members and their supporters to reach out to market men and women across Lagos State with a view to engaging them in a one-on-one conversation that will lead them to casting their votes for the party.

“Furthermore, we have identified the various markets in each Local Government and Local Council Development Areas within the state with a well-mapped out strategy and plans to ensure that we reach these potential voters in their comfort zones especially those who are not card-carrying members of our great party.

“We know that all hands must be on deck to deliver the results for APC and help deepen the development and dividend of democracy which is being dished out by our great party at all levels, especially in our dear state. For this reason, our members are going to re-invigorate their networks and influence within their constituencies to galvanise votes for all the candidates of the parties at all levels in line with the vision of our leaders.

“While looking forward to meeting and discussing the details of our plans with Mr Governor and other critical stakeholders so as to get their buy-in and support, may we express our profound gratitude to HE: Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu for his focus and commitment to the development of the state through the ‘Greater Lagos’ Mantra.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...