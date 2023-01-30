Lagos Assembly aspirants storm markets for Tinubu, Sanwoolu

The Directorate of the Lagos State House of Assembly Aspirants (LAHAA), of the Independent Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday kick-started the market storm initiative designed to galvanize votes for the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Governor of the State BabajideSanwooluaheadof the forthcoming elections.

Members of the directorate stormed the Onigbogbo market in Ikeja Local Government to campaign for the candidates of the APC including Tinubu and were well received by the market men and women. The Central Coordinator of the directorate, Adeyinka Odukoya, said they would visit major markets in all 20 local governments of the state with the view to capturing about three million votes for both Tinubu and Sanwoolu in the next election. He said: “We have promised to galvanize three million votes for Tinubu and Sanwoolu in the 2023 election and if we really want to execute that project we have to go to the people that matter and we know that markets are places where we can find people from different strata of the society including religion, ethnic and social order.

