Metro & Crime

Lagos Assembly begins probe of Auditor-General’s report on MDAs 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Wale Elegbede

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Lagos State House Committee, on Tuesday commenced the 2019 consideration exercise of the state Auditor-General’s statutory report on the account of the state Ministries Departments Agencies (MDAs).
While addressing journalists at the opening of the exercise, Chairman of the committee, Hon. Nurudeen Saka-Solaja, explained that the purpose of the exercise was not to witch-hunt but to invite all heads of the indicted MDAs and seek clarifications from the as regards the outstanding queries raised in the Auditor-General’s report to enhance better service delivery in the state.
Saka-Solaja noted that the Public Account Committee is a statutory establishment of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and an important instrument of checks, probity and accountability by the legislature both at the federal and state levels.
According to him: “Sections 125(2) and 129(1) (c) of the 1999 Constitution as amended empowers the Public Accounts Committee of the House of Assembly to ‘summon any person in Nigeria to give evidence at any place or produce any document or other things in his possession or under his control and examine him as witness and require him to produce any document or other thing in his possession or under his control, subject to all just exceptions’ during the deliberation and consideration exercise of the audited report of the accounts of MDAs submitted by the Auditor-General of the state.
“Accordingly, in consonance with the need for effective and best practices in the pursuit of its statutory objectives, the Public Accounts Committee (State) of the Lagos State House of Assembly today commenced the deliberations and considerations of the audited report of the State Auditor-General on the accounts of the Lagos State government for the year ended, 31st December, 2019.”
He, however, assured Lagosians that as part of the oversight function of the legislative arm of government, that all monies budgeted for the MDAs will be properly scrutinized as well as judiciously spent as captured in the budget of the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos reviews 2018 Land Use Charge

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Lagos State Government on Wednesday reviewed the 2018 Land Use Charge. The state government disclosed that the decision for the review was to reduce the financial pressure on Lagosians relating to land use. In a statement by the Commissioner, Ministry of Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, explained that “In 2018, there was an increase […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos: One killed, others injured as rival NURTW members clash

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

One person was r e p o r t e d l y killed when two factional members of the National Union of Road Transport Union (NURTW) clashed over ticketing at Idumota, Lagos Island on Monday.   It was learnt that the clash was between Kunle Poly boys and loyalists of a member of the […]
Metro & Crime

Two inject Deputy Commissioner of Police to death, steal her N70m, plots of land

Posted on Author Reporter

    The police have charged one Moses Anyaoha with nine counts bordering on criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide and stealing. The Police alleged that Anyaoha and one Tony Mba, now at large, between 2010 and January 2011 conspired to commit offence of culpable homicide contrary to Section 96 of the Penal Code. Prosecution Counsel, Peter […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: