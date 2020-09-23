Lagos Assembly begins probe of MDAs’ audited account

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Lagos State House Committee yesterday commenced 2019 consideration exercise of the state Auditor- General’s statutory report on the account of the state’s Ministries Departments Agencies (MDAs).

While addressing journalists at the opening of the exercise, Chairman of the committee, Hon. Nurudeen Saka-Solaja explained that the purpose of the exercise was not to witch-hunt but to invite all heads of the indicted MDAs for clarifications as regards outstanding queries beingraised intheAuditor-General’s report to enhance better service delivery in the state.

Saka-Solaja noted that the Public Account Committee is a statutory establishment of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and an important instrument of checks, probityandaccountability by the legislature both at the federal and state levels. He said:

“Sections 125(2) and 129(1) (c) of the 1999 Constitution as amended empowers the Public Accounts Committee of the House of Assembly to ‘summon any person in Nigeria to give evidence at any place or produce any document or other things in his possession or under his control and examine him as witness and require him to produce any document or other thing in his possession or under his control, subject to all just exceptions’ during the deliberation and consideration exercise of the audited report of the accounts of MDAs submitted by the Auditor-General of the state.”

