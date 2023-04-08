Lagos Assembly begins visits to PHCs

Lagos State House of Assembly has begun inspections of all the Primary Health Centers (PHCs) in the 20 local government areas and local council development areas (LCDAs) in the state, with a view to increasing healthcare services in the state. The visit by the Ad-hoc Committee of the House, constituted for that purpose, was led by the Committee Chairman, Noheem Adams, the House Deputy Majority Leader, representing Eti Osa Constituency 1. Councils visited by the Committee on the first day included Ikeja, and Agege, while the LCDAs included Orile and Ojokoro. Commenting on the PHCs in the visited coun- afcils, Adams noted that some of the centres needed upgrading, more staff, provision of more equipment and facilities. The lawmaker, however, commended the Chairman of Orile and Agege LCDA, Johnson Sunday Babatunde for providing modern PHCs, named Claudia Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu PHC and Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa PHC, which are still under construction, saying that it is rare to find such buildings and facilities in PHCs funded by a local council. “Our mandate is to visit all the PHCs in the state with a view of ascertaining their challenges and making recommendations to the appropriate quarters,’’ he said. Adding that, “But we were surprised with what we saw in Orile Agege LCDA, this is quite impressive based on the amount of resources available to local governments in Nigeria generally. “We thank the Chairman for doing a good job. We want others to emulate him and we have noted the challenges in other places visited.” Also speaking in an interview, a member of the Committee, Surajudeen Tijani, representing Ojo Constituency 2, said that good health is the fundamental right of the people. Tijani said that the state House of Assembly takes this as a priority and that the issue of Primary Health Centers (PHCs) was raised on the floor of the House in a Motion. “Having visited some of the hospitals, we discovered some lapses, but we are encouraged by what we saw in Orile Agege LCDA,” he said.

