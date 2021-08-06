News

Lagos Assembly cuts Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode, others’ pension

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

…stops purchase of houses for ex-govs

Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday approved the report of its Committee on Establishment which recommended the reduction of pensions to former governors and other affected officials by 50 per cent. The committee also expunged the provision of houses in Abuja and Lagos for former governors as stipulated in an earlier law operated by the state.

The report further showed a reduction in the number of vehicles to be made available to former governors and their deputies. T he Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, suggested that former governors should get two vehicles (a car and a van) instead of three as recommended by the committee. He also suggested that the amended bill should provide that the cars be changed every four years instead of the three years recommended by the report. While some of the lawmakers, at plenary, had suggested an upward review of the pension for the affected public office holders by 75 percent, others urged that the pension remain as stipulated in the old law.

However, Obasa argued that it should be left at 50 percent, especially as the report had recommended the removal of houses and reduced other benefits. While recalling the recent murder of the President of Haiti, Obasa said it was necessary to also secure the lives of the former office holders. “By virtue of my office, I have seen former Speakers who we just had to intervene in their lives because of the situations they found themselves in outside the office. We have also seen former governors in a very bad situation,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Banks, MDAs connive to divert govt revenues –Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…urges anti-graft agencies to beam searchlight on lenders The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmmed Lawan, yesterday, alleged that banks were conniving with the revenue generating agencies of government to divert funds that should have been remitted to the nation’s Consolidate Revenue Account. Lawan stated this in Abuja while receiving in audience, members of the […]
News Top Stories

32 states get World Bank’s N123.38bn SFTAS grant

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Rivers, Bayelsa, Imo, Zamfara miss out Sokoto top beneficiaries with N6.61bn No fewer than 32 states of the federation has again benefitted from the World Bank’s States Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme grant. Four states – Bayelsa, Imo, Rivers and Zamfara – got zero allocation due to their inability to meet the 2019 […]
News Top Stories

Smoking, air pollution increase risk of obesity in kids

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (US) and Spain said they have profiled some environmental factors, including smoking, air pollution that were linked to childhood obesity. The findings of the new study were just published in the journal ‘Environmental Health Perspectives’. The ‘Medical Xpress’ reported that the new study led by scientists at the University of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica