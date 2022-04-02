Lagos Assembly: Dada joins race, harps on investment in youths, women

A lawyer, Dare Dada, on Wednesday, formally declared his ambition to represent Alimosho Constituency 01 at the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2023 under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Dada who made the declaration in a well-attended event held at the APC secretariat in Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA said investment in youths and women will top his agenda aside from providing quality representation for his constituents at the chamber if elected.

The former student leader said that the policy of the leadership of the APC to allow for more inclusion of youths in governance also fuelled his decision to heed the call of his constituents to represent them at the Assembly. “I promise to provide quality representation for my constituents at the chamber and follow in the footsteps of our leader, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, who has continued to enjoy the support of the people of Alimosho right from 2023, when he went to the state assembly because of his pro-people activities.

“We have around 11 million people in Alimosho, the highest in the state and my constituency accounts for the larger number, hence the need for provision of more infrastructure. “The state executive over the years has done very well but there is more we still need to do for the constituency, especially in education and health.

So, I will be the eyes of my people in government, bringing the attention of the executive to these needs with a view to addressing them. “I know the views of our people about empowerment, but we are going to move away from that and adopt what is called investment. “We want to invest in our youths and women; it is not enough to distribute JAMB forms to our people for instance or pay for their exams, our idea is to also see how we can provide them with opportunities for tutorials so that they can pass these exams, ensure their smooth entry into higher institutions. And, again, we will encourage those who want to become artisans to go for it and monitor them until they graduate, and provide them with the support to start their own careers,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...