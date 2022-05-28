Lagos Assembly: Desmond Elliot wins APC ticket for third term

Popular Nollywood actor and member representing Surulere Constituency I in Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Desmond Elliot, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for a third term. Elliot, who was the sole contestant for the ticket, polled 30 votes at the primary election held on Friday at Akerele Primary Health Centre, Surulere, amid tight security. The primary election was also monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission. (INEC)

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...