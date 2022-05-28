Lagos Assembly: Desmond Elliot wins APC ticket for third term

Popular Nollywood actor and member representing Surulere Constituency I in Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Desmond Elliot, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for a third term. Elliot, who was the sole contestant for the ticket, polled 30 votes at the primary election held on Friday at Akerele Primary Health Centre, Surulere, amid tight security. The primary election was also monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission. (INEC)
Related Articles
Nwankudu: Endometriosis disorder affecting more women globally
The Founder of Endo- Survivors International Foundation (ESIF), an NGO raising awareness about endometriosis in Nigeria, has raised the alarm over the impact of endometriosis, stating that it is a chronic gynecological disorder, which affects approximately one in 10 women globally. Nwankudu, who spoke at a webinar themed: ‘Living Your Best Life with Endo’, said […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Afenifere decries attacks, invasion of judges’ houses, others
The pan Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, yesterday expressed worry over the recent attacks and invasion of residents of distinguished and notable Nigerians in the society. The group, as a matter of urgent need, decried the recent invasion of the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Peter Odili, the attack on Ado Ekiti home of Prof. Banji […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PDP to Buhari: Buratai’s 20-year comment on bandits an indictment
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the statement by former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), that it will take the nation 20 years to vanquish terrorists, is an indictment on President Muhammadu Buhari as Commander-in-Chief of the nation’s armed forces. The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)