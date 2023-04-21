Lagos Assembly: Doherty Picks Certificate Of Return, Promises To Accommodate All Interest

The member-elect of Lagos State House of Assembly representing Amuwo-Odofin constituency 2, David Olukoya Doherty, has said that he will accommodate all shades of interest in his attempt to fulfill his campaign promises.

Speaking after receiving his certificate of return at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Lagos office, Doherty promised to represent the interest of his party, the Labour Party.

Doherty said, “My arms are widely opened to accommodate all interests groups, irrespective of their party, ethnic and religious affiliations.

“I look forward to working with major stakeholders particularly the Private Sector Group in delivering on my campaign promises.”

Doherty appreciated Amuwo Odofin Constituency 2 electorates for entrusting him with their mandate to represent them at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

He promised not to disappoint them. “I am ready to work in synergy with my colleagues at the state parliament and the executive so as to attract and access available benefits from the State Government for the good people of Lagos state and particularly my constituents in Amuwo-Odofin constituency 2.”