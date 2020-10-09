Lagos Assembly investigates incessant gas explosions

In a bid to address the incessant gas explosion in the state, the Lagos State House of Assembly, has directed its Committee on Special Duties to invite concerned stakeholders and agencies with a view to finding a lasting solution to the menace.

This was the resolution reached at an emergency plenary on Friday, after the member representing Alimosho Constituency 1, Hon. Bisi Yusuf brought before the House the explosion that rocked the Baruwa area of Ayobo Ipaja, in which five lives were lost and several properties destroyed.

Hon. Yusuf, while recounting the incident, explained that it was a bad Thursday for the people of Alimosho after the explosion occurred and not only destroyed properties worth millions of naira but also took lives.

The lawmaker noted that the House during the 8th Assembly came up with a resolution condemning siting gas plants within residential areas but that the resolution was not enforced by the necessary agencies.

Members, while lending their voices condemned a situation whereby gas plants are sited with residential areas, just as they urged the state Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to desist from approving siting of gas plants within residential areas.

Hon. Ganiu Sanni-Okanlawon, the member representing Kosofe Constituency 1, explained that the incessant gas explosion is becoming worrisome. He also advised that the concerned authorities and agencies should carry out proper enforcement of regulations relating to siting of gas plants.

Speaker of the House, Mudasiru Obasa while commiserating with the people of Alimosho, especially those who who lost loved ones, said the House being the people’s representative can no longer fold its arms and continue to allow loss of lives.

Obasa pointed out that the responsibility of the government is to protect lives in particular, adding that properties could be replaced when destroyed but lives are irreplaceable.

