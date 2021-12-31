Lagos Assembly passes LASUED Bill

The Lagos State House Assembly has passed a bill establishing the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED).

New Telegraph learnt that the bill has been forwarded to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu through the Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, for his assent. In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, the state government commended the development.

Wahab recalled that Lagos Assembly lawmakers on November 15 adopted the recommendations of the Committee on Education (Tertiary Institutions) on Lagos State University of Science and Technology Bill 2021.

He explained that following the recommendations, Deputy Speaker Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, who presided over the plenary, thereafter adopted the recommendations of the committee as the resolutions of the House.

He added that the passing of the LASUED bill by the house yesterday had put a stamp on the establishment of two additional universities –LASUED and Lagos State University of Science and Technology by the Sanwo-Olu administration.

