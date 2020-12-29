Metro & Crime

Lagos Assembly passes N1.155tn 2021 budget  

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the N1.155 trillion 2021 Appropriation Bill of the state, christened; “Budget of Rekindled Hope” into law.
The budget passage came after weeks of deliberations, interactions and defence of the budget proposal by the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state before the standing committees of the House and ratified by the Joint Committee on Economic Planning and Budget and Finance.

The report of the Appropriation was presented during plenary by the Chairman of the Joint Committee on Economic Planning and Budget and Finance, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti Osa 2).
The committee approved N460,587,43,741 as Recurrent Expenditure from the Consolidated Revenue Fund and N702,935,416,976 was approved as Capital Expenditure from the Development Revenue Fund.
A sum of N1,163,522,460,717 was approved as the 2021 Budget of the state.
The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa specifically said that it was agreed by the lawmakers during parliamentary sessions that the Youth Empowerment Scheme of the Ministry of Agric, O’YES was not yielding the desired results.

