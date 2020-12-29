Lagos Assembly passes N1.155tn 2021 budget  

Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the N1.155 trillion 2021 Appropriation Bill of the state, christened; “Budget of Rekindled Hope” into law.
The budget passage came after weeks of deliberations, interactions and defence of the budget proposal by the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state before the standing committees of the House and ratified by the Joint Committee on Economic Planning and Budget and Finance.
The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa specifically said that it was agreed by the lawmakers during parliamentary sessions that the Youth Empowerment Scheme of the Ministry of Agric, O’YES was not yielding the desired results.