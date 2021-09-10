News Top Stories

Lagos Assembly passes VAT, Open Grazing bills

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday passed the Prohibition of Open Cattle Grazing Bill, 2021, with the Lagos State Value Added Tax Bill, 2021, during Plenary. It would be recalled that the bills which had earlier gone through its Public Hearing stages on Wednesday, received resounding contributions and support from stakeholders. The recommendations of the reports of the Committees on Agriculture and Finance respectively were unanimously adopted as the resolutions of the House, leading to its third reading.

Thereafter, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa directed the Acting Clerk of the House, Mr. Olalekan Onafeko to forward clean copies of the bills to Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his assent. In another development, the request received by the House from the Governor to amend the Appropriation Law, 2021 and to authorize the re-ordering of ₦460,587,043,741(Four Hundred and Sixty Billion, Five Hundred and Eighty-Seven Million, Forty-Three Thousand Seven Hundred and Forty-One Naira) to ₦496,264,607,836(Four Hundred and Ninety-Six Billion, Two Hundred and Sixty-Four Million, Six Hundred and Seven Thousand, Eight Hundred and Thirty-Six Naira) for Recurrent Expenditure; and ₦702,935,416,976(Seven Hundred and Two Billion, Nine Hundred and Thirty-Five Million, Four Hundred and Sixteen Thousand, Nine Hundred and Seventy-Six Naira) to ₦759,594,382,442(Seven Hundred and Fifty-Nine Billion, Five Hundred and Ninety-Four Million, Three Hundred and Eighty-Two Thousand, Four Hundred and Forty-Two Naira) for Capital Expenditure; while the Budget size of ₦1,163,522,460,717(One Trillion, One Hundred and Sixty-Three Billion, Five Hundred and Twenty- Two Million, Four Hundred and Sixty Thousand, Seven Hundred and Seventeen Naira) be revised to ₦1,255,858,990,278(One Trillion, Two Hundred and Fifty-Five Billion, Eight Hundred and Fifty-Eight Million, Nine Hundred and Ninety Thousand, Two Hundred and Seventy-Eight Naira) for the year ending 31st December, 2021.

