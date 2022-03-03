Lagos Assembly poll: Youths protest alleged imposition in Alimosho

A group under the aegis of Alimosho Young Professionals in the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for a level playing field for all aspirants eyeing the party’s ticket in the next Lagos House of Assembly election in Alimosho Constituency 01. The group said the imposition of a candidate against the wish of the majority might affect the chances of the party at the polls. The President, Saheed Ademolokun, in a statement, said young and vibrant members had expressed their interest in contesting the ticket, with many already campaigning.

Ademolokun said the party could send the wrong signal to the youths if an ‘old candidate’ is imposed on them without creating an opportunity for a contest. He said: “What we want is that all candidates should be allowed to contest; they should all be made to tell the party members why we have to vote for them instead of this attempt to impose somebody on us. “We strongly feel this is the time for the youth in Alimosho to participate in governance; we have a number of young elements with intense capacity and ability to deliver but this imposition of a candidate could mean the youth have no future in the party. “President Muhammadu Buhari said recently that youths should be given more opportunities and that is also the position of our National Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

