News

Lagos Assembly poll: Youths protest alleged imposition in Alimosho

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

A group under the aegis of Alimosho Young Professionals in the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for a level playing field for all aspirants eyeing the party’s ticket in the next Lagos House of Assembly election in Alimosho Constituency 01. The group said the imposition of a candidate against the wish of the majority might affect the chances of the party at the polls. The President, Saheed Ademolokun, in a statement, said young and vibrant members had expressed their interest in contesting the ticket, with many already campaigning.

Ademolokun said the party could send the wrong signal to the youths if an ‘old candidate’ is imposed on them without creating an opportunity for a contest. He said: “What we want is that all candidates should be allowed to contest; they should all be made to tell the party members why we have to vote for them instead of this attempt to impose somebody on us. “We strongly feel this is the time for the youth in Alimosho to participate in governance; we have a number of young elements with intense capacity and ability to deliver but this imposition of a candidate could mean the youth have no future in the party. “President Muhammadu Buhari said recently that youths should be given more opportunities and that is also the position of our National Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PGF faults N60bn Obaseki currency printing claims

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

  … As it explains FG expenditures The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) has faulted the claims of the Governor of Edo State Mr. Godwin Obaseki that the Federal Government printed N60 billion to bridge the shortfall in the distribution of federation revenues to the three tiers of government in March 2021, saying that the claims did […]
News

OPEC cuts 2021 oil demand forecast

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade

OPEC expects this year’s global oil demand to grow by 5.8 million barrels per day (bpd) from the low 2020 levels, down from last month’s estimate of 5.96-millionbpd annual growth. Oil prices eased on Wednesday on worries that crude demand growth would slow, which ate into recent gains that had brought prices to multi-year highs […]
News Top Stories

Ehanire: Nigeria needs N356bn for COVID-19 vaccination

Posted on Author From Chukwu David Abuja

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, yesterday, hinted that Nigeria would need N400 billion to vaccinate 70% of the country’s about 211 million population. Ehanire spoke during an interactive session of the Senate leadership with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Finance, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and relevant committees of the Senate.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica