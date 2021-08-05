Metro & Crime

Lagos Assembly reduces Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode, others pension; stops purchase of houses for ex-govs

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday approved the report of its Committee on Establishment which recommended the reduction of pensions to former governors and other affected officials by 50 per cent.

The committee also expunged the provision of houses in Abuja and Lagos for former governors as stipulated in an earlier law operated by the state.

The report further showed a reduction in the number of vehicles to be made available to former governors and their deputies.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, suggested that former governors should get two vehicles (a car and a van) instead of three as recommended by the committee.

He also suggested that the amended bill should provide that the cars be changed every four years instead of the three years recommended by the report.

While some of the lawmakers, at plenary, had suggested an upward review of the pension for the affected public office holders by 75 percent, others urged that the pension remain as stipulated in the old law.

However, Obasa argued that it should be left at 50 percent, especially as the report had recommended the removal of houses and reduced other benefits.

While recalling the recent murder of the President of Haiti, Obasa said it was necessary to also secure the lives of the former office holders.

“By virtue of my office, I have seen former Speakers who we just had to intervene in their lives because of the situations they found themselves in outside office. We have also seen former governors in a very bad situation,” he said.

