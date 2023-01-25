News

Lagos Assembly seeks upgrade of 5 general hospitals to tertiary level

In bid to address hospital congestions in Lagos State, members of the state House of Assembly have sought for the upgrade of five general hospitals to tertiary hospitals in the five divisions of the state. The five general hospitals are Badagry, Alimosho, Ikorodu, Epe and Lagos Island general hospitals.

The lawmakers made the resolution after the deliberation on the report submitted by the Chairman of the House Committee on Health Services, Hon. Olusola Sokunle. In the report, the Chairman said the committee went on investigation to the general hospitals across the state to know the suitable hospitals that could be upgraded to the tertiary level. Sokunle said upgrading of the general hospitals would reduce the pressure witnessed by the facilities of the Lagos state University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), calling for the establishment of Renal and Neuro Department in the proposed five general hospitals. He also called for the overhauling of the Primary Health Centres (PHC) by the state government, adding that the local governments should intensify awareness and sensitisation about the usefulness of the centres in the Councils.

 

