Health

Lagos Assembly seeks upgrade of 5 general hospitals

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

In a bid to address hospital congestion in Lagos State, members of the state House of Assembly have sought the upgrade of five general hospitals to tertiary hospitals in the five divisions of the state. The five general hospitals are Badagry, Alimosho, Ikorodu, Epe and Lagos Island general hospitals.

The lawmakers made the resolution on Monday after deliberation on the report submitted by the Chairman of the House Committee on Health Services, Hon. Olusola Sokunle. In the report, the Chairman said the committee went on an investigation into the general hospitals across the state to know the suitable hospitals that could be upgraded to the tertiary level. Sokunle said the upgrading of the general hospitals would reduce the pressure witnessed by the facilities of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), calling for the establishment of the Renal and Neuro Department in the proposed five general hospitals.

He also called for the overhauling of the Primary Health Centres (PHC) by the state government, adding that the local governments should intensify awareness and sensitisation about the usefulness of the centres in the Councils. T he Chairman explained that the land mass, high-tech equipment and quality of the medical personnel were part of the consideration before the five general hospitals were chosen. However, the Speaker of the House, Rt (Hon) Mudashiru Obasa, said there was a need to sustain the glory of the five general hospitals by upgrading them to the tertiary level. Obasa said there was a need to create synergy among general hospitals, saying that there was a need to collate data to know whether there is a need to establish a Renal Specialist Hospital to address renal diseases.

 

Health

World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO boss

Posted on Author Reporter

  World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday the world must be better prepared for the next pandemic, as he called on countries to invest in public health. More than 27.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 888,326​ have died, according to a Reuters […]
Health

NGF seeks equitable representation of states in national health programmes

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigerian Governor’s Forum (NGF) has stressed the need for an equitable representation of states in all health programmes and interventions being coordinated or organised by national health committees and platforms. The Director-General, NGF Secretariat, Asishana Okauru, made the call during the top team effectiveness retreat for leadership of health MDAs at subnational level organised […]
Health

India: Life-saving Covid-19 drugs sold in Delhi black market

Posted on Author Reporter

*Death toll hits 20,000 as infections surge Abhinav Sharma’s uncle had very high fever and difficulty breathing when he was admitted to a hospital in Delhi. He tested positive for coronavirus and doctors told the family to get remdesivir – an antiviral drug that’s been approved in India for clinical trial and also under “emergency […]

