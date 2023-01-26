Lagos Assembly seeks upgrade of 5 general hospitals

In a bid to address hospital congestion in Lagos State, members of the state House of Assembly have sought the upgrade of five general hospitals to tertiary hospitals in the five divisions of the state. The five general hospitals are Badagry, Alimosho, Ikorodu, Epe and Lagos Island general hospitals.

The lawmakers made the resolution on Monday after deliberation on the report submitted by the Chairman of the House Committee on Health Services, Hon. Olusola Sokunle. In the report, the Chairman said the committee went on an investigation into the general hospitals across the state to know the suitable hospitals that could be upgraded to the tertiary level. Sokunle said the upgrading of the general hospitals would reduce the pressure witnessed by the facilities of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), calling for the establishment of the Renal and Neuro Department in the proposed five general hospitals.

He also called for the overhauling of the Primary Health Centres (PHC) by the state government, adding that the local governments should intensify awareness and sensitisation about the usefulness of the centres in the Councils. T he Chairman explained that the land mass, high-tech equipment and quality of the medical personnel were part of the consideration before the five general hospitals were chosen. However, the Speaker of the House, Rt (Hon) Mudashiru Obasa, said there was a need to sustain the glory of the five general hospitals by upgrading them to the tertiary level. Obasa said there was a need to create synergy among general hospitals, saying that there was a need to collate data to know whether there is a need to establish a Renal Specialist Hospital to address renal diseases.

