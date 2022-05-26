News

Lagos Assembly: Somolu APC stakeholders oppose lawmaker’s 5th term bid

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Somolu Local Government Area have moved against the “imposition” of the lawmaker representing Somolu I in the House of Assembly, Rotimi Olowo, for the fifth term ahead of the primary for 2023 general election.

In a rally across the constituency, yesterday to oppose Olowo’s likely emergence as the party’s candidate for Somolu I, party leaders and members said all aspirants should be given a level playing field to contest at the primary, and not be imposed on the party. The protesters, who brandished different placards with the inscriptions such as ‘No to 20 years direct’, and ‘Liberation for Somolu’, ‘O To Ge’, marched through Bajulaye, Apata, Baale, Awofeso streets, before addressing newsmen at the party’s local government secretariat in Somolu. The chairman of the APC in Somolu LGA, Olugbenga Abdullahi, said the state executives must listen to the grievances of the members and avoid the imposition of an aspirant on the constituency. He urged the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to intervene before the primary to avoid any hostile response from the people.

 

