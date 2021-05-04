Metro & Crime

Lagos Assembly suspends 3 LG chairmen for flouting guidelines

Wale Elegbede

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday has suspended three local government council chairmen over alleged disregard for the guidelines governing their activities.
The House said it could no longer continue to watch while the council chairmen stubbornly flout the state’s local government guidelines.
The affected chairmen included Hon. Ogidan Mukandasi Olaitan of Lekki Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Suleiman Jelili of Alimosho Local Government area and Tajudeen Ajide of Surulere Local Government Area.
Their suspension was unanimously approved by members of the House in a voice vote with no opposition shortly after Hon. Bisi Yusuff (Alimosho 1) raised a complaint against Olaitan.
Yusuff, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Commerce and Industry, narrated to his colleague how Olaitan had been allegedly unruly and had no regards for the Assembly.
He complained that Olaitan accused the lawmakers of carrying out an oversight function on a memorandum of understanding in relation to an issue that arose from a resettlement programme in Lekki.

Reporter

