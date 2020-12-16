News

Lagos Assembly tasks Sanwo-Olu on COVID-19 upsurge

The Lagos State House of Assembly has asked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct Commissioner for Information, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso to intensify campaign against the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

 

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, who brought the matter before the House during plenary yesterday said that it was also important for the Commissioner for Health, Professor Tunji Abayomi to brief the House on effort being made by the government to prevent the spread of the disease in the state.

 

Obasa said that there was the need to call on the governor to compel Commissioner for Information to continue to create awareness for the residents with a view to taking precautions against COVID-19.

 

He said: “The governor is down with mild symptoms of COVID-19 and I want to urge all the lawmakers in the House to observe the protocols of the pandemic.

 

“The Clerk of the House should also ensure that the staff of the House and visitors to observe COVID- 19 Protocols. “We should sustain the campaign against the spread of the disease  in the state. We all know that the disease is on the increase in the United States of America and in other countries.

 

“The Commissioner for Health, Professor Tunji Abayomi should come and brief the House efforts being made to prevent the spread of the disease in the state.”

