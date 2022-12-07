News

Lagos Assembly urged to accommodate professional views on proposed bill

Stakeholders in the health sector in Lagos State have advised the State House of Assembly to accommodate professional opinions on the opposed Human Fertilisation and Surrogacy Regulatory Bill before the lawmakers.

Speaking at the public hearing held in the Assembly on a bill to regulate human fertilization and surrogacy procedure and practice, the stakeholders said that there is a need for the inclusion of the Association of Fertility Reproductive Health opinions in the drafting of the bill.

In his contribution, Professor Oladapo Ashiru said the process of providing In vitro fertilization (IVF) services in Lagos State started in 1979/1980.

“We went all over the world and did many types of research and we have perfected the process.

“I am the Secretary of the Society of Fertility and Reproductive Health Experts. The terminology used in the bill is wrong. We used Assisted Reproductive Technology. I feel sad that the document was produced without the input of the Association of Fertility Reproductive Health expert,” he said.

Ashiru stated that the bill cannot stand the test of time if passed into law. The professor, who condemned some terms used in the bill, said the laws passed by the Senate and the Houses of Assembly are meant to address issues, and that the technicality is left to the experts.

 

