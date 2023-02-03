Lagos Assembly urges CBN to extend naira notes deadline

The Lagos State House of Assembly has called for an extension of the currency swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The House urged the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele to extend the deadline to June 2023 in support of the prayers by the National Assembly. Moving the motion on the floor of the House, Rotimi Olowo, who highlighted the challenges Nigerians have been facing since CBN Governor came up with the currency swap, said, the policy has further worsened the living condition of the masses. According to him, the policy is anti-masses, adding that most entrepreneurs, SMEs and market women who are illiterates are more prominent in the economy of the country. The POS that has offered employment to the teeming youths has been destroyed by the policy.

Olowo argued that the IT infrastructure in Nigeria is nothing to write home about. He said: “In as much as we appreciate the rationale behind the policy which is capable of curbing corruption, the negative effect of the policy on the masses is frustrating. The only beneficiary of the policy is the elites.” Corroborating Olowo’s position, other members of the House lamented that the policy put together by the CBN Governor is not only frustrating but causing more pain than gains for the masses. According to them, banks are selling the new naira notes to the highest bidder and they are making life miserable for the average Nigerian. “We are angry because the masses are directly affected by this policy. This is not the right time for this kind of policy and it is targeted at some people. It should vehemently be rejected. “The present situation in the country is demoralizing. This policy is affecting everybody. People are fighting at the ATM points just to get their monies. “The policy is alien to us.

There are some communities that do not have a banking system. “There are some communities that do not have internet facilities. Some do not even have mobile phones. How can this policy work?” Reacting to the deliberations, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, commended his colleagues for their forthrightness and approach to issues concerning the masses.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...