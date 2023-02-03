News

Lagos Assembly urges CBN to extend naira notes deadline

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The Lagos State House of Assembly has called for an extension of the currency swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The House urged the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele to extend the deadline to June 2023 in support of the prayers by the National Assembly. Moving the motion on the floor of the House, Rotimi Olowo, who highlighted the challenges Nigerians have been facing since CBN Governor came up with the currency swap, said, the policy has further worsened the living condition of the masses. According to him, the policy is anti-masses, adding that most entrepreneurs, SMEs and market women who are illiterates are more prominent in the economy of the country. The POS that has offered employment to the teeming youths has been destroyed by the policy.

Olowo argued that the IT infrastructure in Nigeria is nothing to write home about. He said: “In as much as we appreciate the rationale behind the policy which is capable of curbing corruption, the negative effect of the policy on the masses is frustrating. The only beneficiary of the policy is the elites.” Corroborating Olowo’s position, other members of the House lamented that the policy put together by the CBN Governor is not only frustrating but causing more pain than gains for the masses. According to them, banks are selling the new naira notes to the highest bidder and they are making life miserable for the average Nigerian. “We are angry because the masses are directly affected by this policy. This is not the right time for this kind of policy and it is targeted at some people. It should vehemently be rejected. “The present situation in the country is demoralizing. This policy is affecting everybody. People are fighting at the ATM points just to get their monies. “The policy is alien to us.

There are some communities that do not have a banking system. “There are some communities that do not have internet facilities. Some do not even have mobile phones. How can this policy work?” Reacting to the deliberations, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, commended his colleagues for their forthrightness and approach to issues concerning the masses.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NIBSS: Electronic transfers hit N14.3trn in 1 month

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…as cheque transactions decline Bank customers in the country transferred a total of N14.3 trillion electronically in July, New Telegraph has learnt. The transactions, which were carried out through the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) Instant Payment (NIP) platform, represented a 60.7 per cent growth when compared with N8.9 trillion recorded in the same period […]
News

Obi’s signatures dot Anambra health sector –Cleric

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Chairman, Onitsha Archdiocesan Hospital Board, Rev Fr Patrick Omuta, has narrated how the former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has, over the years, uplifted the Anambra Health Sector with many signature projects. Fr. Omuta, who spoke of Obi’s many investments in Anambra health sector, during the pastoral visit of Archbishop Valerie Okeke […]
News

Obi in Gombe, says Nigeria needs a negotiator as a leader

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi, has said Nigeria needs a leader who will negotiate her out of her many problems. Obi who was in Gombe State on Wednesday in continuation of his presidential campaign rally, said as a trader he knows how to negotiate with customers. He stated that everything about […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica