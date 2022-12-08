News

Lagos Assembly urges professional views over Human Fertilisation and Surrogacy Regulatory Bill

Posted on

Lagos State health sector stakeholders have advised the House of Assembly to accommodate professional opinions on the opposed Human Fertilisation and Surrogacy Regulatory Bill. Speaking at the public hearing on a bill, the stakeholders said there was a need for the inclusion of the Association of Fertility Reproductive Health opinions in the drafting of the bill. Prof. Oladapo Ashiru said the process of providing In vitro fertilization (IVF) services in Lagos State started in 1979/1980.

He added: “We went all over the world and did many types of research and we have perfected the process. “I am the Secretary of the Society of Fertility and Reproductive Health Experts. The terminology used in the bill is wrong. “We used Assisted Reproductive Technology.

I feel sad that the document was produced without the input of the Association of Fertility Reproductive Health expert.” Ashiru stated that the bill can’t stand the test of time if passed into law. He condemned some terms used in the bill, saying the laws passed by the Senate and the Houses of Assembly are meant to address issues, and that the technicality is left to the experts. “We have a whole document on Assisted Reproductive Technology, (ART). The committee should look at what exists in the state and improve on it. The present law, in its present form l, should be stepped down,” Ashiru said.

 

Our Reporters

News

Rent Bill: Nigeria’s housing industry not ripe for regulated rent –NIQS President

Posted on

The National President, Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), Mr. Olayemi Shonubi, has joined his voice to that of other professionals who have spoken out on the proposed bill on monthly rent payment in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to disapprove of the development. Recall that the “Advanced Rent Residential Apartments, Office Spaces, etc. Regulation […]
News

Nwankudu: Endometriosis disorder affecting more women globally

Posted on

The Founder of Endo- Survivors International Foundation (ESIF), an NGO raising awareness about endometriosis in Nigeria, has raised the alarm over the impact of endometriosis, stating that it is a chronic gynecological disorder, which affects approximately one in 10 women globally. Nwankudu, who spoke at a webinar themed: ‘Living Your Best Life with Endo’, said […]
News

GOV EMMANUEL TASKS COMPOL AGAINST SUCCUMBING TO UNDUE POLITICAL INFLUENCE

Posted on

  Governor Udom Emmanuel has advised the new Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police to carry out his duties with fairness without political and illegal interference, insisting that as Governor he will not encourage him on an illegal errand.     Governor Emmanuel said on Tuesday, when the new Police Commissioner, Mr. Amiengheme Andrew visited […]

