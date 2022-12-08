Lagos Assembly urges professional views over Human Fertilisation and Surrogacy Regulatory Bill

Lagos State health sector stakeholders have advised the House of Assembly to accommodate professional opinions on the opposed Human Fertilisation and Surrogacy Regulatory Bill. Speaking at the public hearing on a bill, the stakeholders said there was a need for the inclusion of the Association of Fertility Reproductive Health opinions in the drafting of the bill. Prof. Oladapo Ashiru said the process of providing In vitro fertilization (IVF) services in Lagos State started in 1979/1980.

He added: “We went all over the world and did many types of research and we have perfected the process. “I am the Secretary of the Society of Fertility and Reproductive Health Experts. The terminology used in the bill is wrong. “We used Assisted Reproductive Technology.

I feel sad that the document was produced without the input of the Association of Fertility Reproductive Health expert.” Ashiru stated that the bill can’t stand the test of time if passed into law. He condemned some terms used in the bill, saying the laws passed by the Senate and the Houses of Assembly are meant to address issues, and that the technicality is left to the experts. “We have a whole document on Assisted Reproductive Technology, (ART). The committee should look at what exists in the state and improve on it. The present law, in its present form l, should be stepped down,” Ashiru said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...