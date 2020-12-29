News

Lagos Assembly welcomes new member as Obafemi replaces Buraimoh

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede  Comments Off on Lagos Assembly welcomes new member as Obafemi replaces Buraimoh

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday sworn-in a new member, Saheed Wasiu Obafemi, to represent  Kosofe Constituency II in the state legislature.

 

The new lawmaker was elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC) during a by-election held on December 5.

 

The recently held election was necessitated by the death of the lawmaker representing the constituency, Hon. Tunde Braimoh in July, 2020.

 

Obafemi, who was a former assistant secretary of the APC in the state, defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sikiru Alebiosu, to win the election.

 

At the inauguration, witnessed by chieftains of the ruling party, the head of Lagos State House of Assembly Legal Department administered oaths of allegiance and membership on the new lawmaker.

 

Congratulating the new lawmaker, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa urged him to collaborate and cooperate with other members of the House and that he could get clarification from the office of the Speaker or that of the Clerk if he is not clear over any issue.

