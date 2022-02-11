Sports

Lagos assures hitch-free 7th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon tomorrow

The Lagos State Government has said that the state is ready to host the world as the 7th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon begins tomorrow. The state government, through the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), says all hands have been on deck to ensure that all participants, both local and foreign, enjoy the tournament this year like never before.

The Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr Sola Aiyepeku said that the commission is working with the other Stakeholders in the organisation of the World Athletics sanctioned event, adding that the marathon would be better packaged and organised than the previous editions. Aiyepeku said that the support from the Governor of Lagos, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is expected to participate in the one day marathon, the competition is massive, hence the assurance that the event is good to go. “I can tell you that we are ready for the 7th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Despite the fact that we are having COVID-19 pandemic on our hands,which is not peculiar to us alone, as the world is still battling to curtail the spread of the disease, we have put all necessary machineries in place to hold the marathon in compliance with all Covid-19 precautionary measures. “All relevant agencies of the Lagos State Government have been drafted to ensure that the marathon is hitch free this year,” Aiyepeku assures.

 

