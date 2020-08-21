News

Lagos assures residents of steady paddy for Imota Mill

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government has assured farmers of a steady and sustained supply of paddy for the multibillion naira Imota Rice Mill, saying that rice farmers in the state who were currently getting the needed support of the state government would have a hitch-free planting season. Acting Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, who disclosed this yesterday, assured farmers of a sustainable supply of paddy from local farmers for the 32 Metric Tonne per hour Rice Mill at Imota upon completion.

Olusanya said a lot was being done by the government in partnership with the corporate and local aggregators as well as other rice growing states’ governments around paddy aggregation and for the supply of paddy to ensure smooth running of the Mill.

She said: “On Tuesday, we kicked off the rice farmers’ sensitization, training and empowerment programme for over 800 rice farmers in Lagos State. That is just a kickoff as a back up to the Imota Rice Mill Project.“The reason is even if we are going to source for paddy from other localities, we should start from our own Lagos farmers, our Eko rice farmers which is why we are giving them the full support and Gov. Babajide Sanwo- Olu is fully committed to ensure that this Mill runs sustainably.

“I want to assure Lago-sians that hopefully, this mill will be completed by December, 2020. By right, it should have been completed much earlier, but we all understand the issues around the pandemic, the total lockdown and the unavailability of flights; we have the biller team based in Switzerland and India who are supposed to help with regards to ensuring that the Mill lines are adequately inspected before installation for the warranty process to take effect.”

