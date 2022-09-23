News

Lagos assures residents of timely completion of Lekki-Epe Expressway

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan Comment(0)

The Lagos State government yesterday reassured residents of the state that the Lekki-Epe Expressway will be completed on schedule. In a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, thestategovernment advised vehicles to follow the traffic signs at the construction site.

Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, said this after visiting the Awoyaya axis of the expressway with several stakeholders such as Craneburg Construction, Lekki Estate Resident Association (LERSA) and others in response to the complaints of residents along that axis.

As development on the expressway intensifies, Adeyoye said a shift in motorists’ and commuters’ attitudes will contribute significantly to restoring order on the route. He added that the state government is aware of the commuters and residents’ plights, but is determined to deliver one kilometre per month on the 16- kilometre phase 2 of the expressway, which stretches from Eleko Junction to Abraham Adesanya.

 

Our Reporters

