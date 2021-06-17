Sports

Lagos Athletics Association stages track meet June 24

The Lagos State Athletics Association has announced it will stage a lucrative Athletics Meet on Thursday, June 24, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium. Yussuf Alli who is the Meet Director for the Lagos Open Athletics Championship made the disclosure on Wednesday even as he revealed that arrangements are in top gear to have an elite cast of athletes in the one-day meet. According to Alli, the Lagos Open Athletics Championship will simultaneously serve as a qualifying window for the Tokyo Olympics as well as a preparatory event for athletes that have already qualified for the sporting showpiece.

“This is another fantastic window for those seeking to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics as well as those seeking quality competition to stay in shape for the Olympics,” Alli said “The Lagos State Athletics Association which is one of the most vibrant in the country is out to organise a world-class event that would be the talk of the town as we count down to Tokyo.” The list of events to be competed for at the Lagos Open Athletics Championship include the 5,000m, 400m hurdles, 100m, 400m, 800m.

