Lagos Athletics Championships: Nigeria secures 4x400m Olympics relay ticket

It was a race to finish for the Team Nigeria 4x400m women’s relay team at the one-day Lagos State Open Athletics Championships as they secured qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The team failed to get the needed time at the recently concluded Olympic Trials and with another opportunity at the Lagos Meet, the team led by veteran, Patience Okon- George, ran a qualification standard of 3:26.84 to win the race and a ticket to Tokyo. Team Nigeria Team B finished second in another qualification time of 3:26.94 while Team Edo finished in third position witha time of 3:48.31. The men 4x100m and 4x400m failed to achieve the standard and will be looking forward to this weekend’s Making of Champions Invitation relay at the Yabatech Sports Complex for another opportunity to get the ticket to Tokyo.
Related Articles
EPL: Newcastle one point from safety after thumping Leicester
Newcastle moved to within one point of Premier League safety with an impressive win over Champions League-chasing Leicester City. Joe Willock put the visitors ahead with a cool finish after pouncing on an error from Foxes defender Caglar Soyuncu, reports the BBC. Paul Dummett doubled the Magpies’ lead, rising above Wesley Fofana to head […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rohr: It feels good to end Benin’s 8-year unbeaten home record
…says Iwuala’s qualities attracted him Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr has heaped praises on his boys following their 1-0 win over the Benin Republic in Saturday’s African cup of Nations qualifiers. Rohr said in a post-match chat that he was particularly delighted for breaking the Squirrels 8- year-old home unbeaten record. Super […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rite Foods excites enthusiasts at Elegushi Peace Cup
Rite Foods Limited, on Friday, dazzled fans of celebrities, sport lovers, guests and Lagos residents as it threw its weight behind the 11th edition of Elegushi Peace Cup. The Elegushi Peace Cup was characterized by celebrity football matches at the Campus Mini Stadium, Lagos Island, to commemorate the 11th coronation anniversary and 45th birthday […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)