Lagos Athletics Championships: Nigeria secures 4x400m Olympics relay ticket

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA, Comment(0)

It was a race to finish for the Team Nigeria 4x400m women’s relay team at the one-day Lagos State Open Athletics Championships as they secured qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The team failed to get the needed time at the recently concluded Olympic Trials and with another opportunity at the Lagos Meet, the team led by veteran, Patience Okon- George, ran a qualification standard of 3:26.84 to win the race and a ticket to Tokyo. Team Nigeria Team B finished second in another qualification time of 3:26.94 while Team Edo finished in third position witha time of 3:48.31. The men 4x100m and 4x400m failed to achieve the standard and will be looking forward to this weekend’s Making of Champions Invitation relay at the Yabatech Sports Complex for another opportunity to get the ticket to Tokyo.

