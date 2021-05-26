Lagos attracts $8.32bn investments in two years

The Lagos State government yesterday said that it has attracted $8.32 billion investment in the last two years, adding that the state has the ability to bring in, retain and leverage on inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

The government confirmed this at the on-going inter-ministerial press briefing organised to commemorate the second year anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, saying that the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, which was responsible for the investment, wais also set to launch an investment Deal Book that detailed investment prospects across major sectors in the state. Speaking on the investments attracted to the state, Special Adviser to the Governor, Mrs. Solape Hammond, said the economic policy of the administration was designed to improve the business climate of Lagos and promote socio-economic prosperity.

Hammond explained that the state government through theOfficeof SustainableDevelopment Goals and Investment in the last two years of the administration had participated in several global campaigns to attract investments and partnerships for the execution of SDGs-related projects. Accordingly, the office had established a good relationship with embassies, high commissions and development agencies of several nations, including the UK, Netherlands, France, China, Canada and Japan.

Speaking on engagement designed to amplify the delivery of sustainable development goals, she said the office launched the maiden SDGs Week in conjunction with some organised private sectors, where free food items were distributed to vulnerable citizens and instructional materials to primary school pupils and medical equipment to nursing mothers across the state.

On efforts established to strengthen resilience, livelihood opportunities and short term employment for Lagos residents, Hammond revealed that the office launched and implemented the Conditional Cash Transfer Project in vulnerable communities by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in conjunction with the Lagos State government.

