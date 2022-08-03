Metro & Crime

Lagos auto crash claims 16 lives, 5 injured

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Taiwo Moshood

No fewer than 16 persons lost their lives in a fatal motor accident in the early hours of yesterday along Alaro City, Epe. The accident involving two vehicles, a white bus with Registration number KTN 262YJ and an articulated truck (Registration Number unknown), occurred when the truck conveying sand had a head on collision with the hummer commuter bus along the axis, and the two vehicles burst into flames. New Telegraph gathered that the crash which occurred at 0300hrs along Alaro City, Epe was due to impaired visibility and reckless driving within the construction corridor. The Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed that 23 male adult were involved in the crash that claimed the lives of 16 male adult.

In a statement signed by the FRSC Public Relations Officer, Lagos Command, Mrs Olabis Sonusi, the Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps Lagos Sector Command, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide said that the vehicles involved in the crash were a white bus with Registration number KTN 262YJ and an Articulated truck (Registration Number unknown).

He said that five injured victims were taken to the Hospital by FRSC rescue team, adding that two people were rescued without any injuries. FRSC operatives and other emergency management agencies, he said, are on ground ensuring prompt recovery and evacuation of all crashed vehicles. The FRSC therefore advised motorists to always avoid night journey because of impaired visibility at that hour. He also admonished motoring public to always observe construction signage and speed limits at such zones. Also speaking on the accident, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said that the two vehicles were completely burnt as a result. “Unfortunately, five adult males were confirmed dead on impact.

A combined team of agency responders and FRSC have worked to hand over the remains of the deceased to their family members for immediate burial, given that most of the victims are Muslim. The vehicles have been evacuated from the road with the Agency’s super metro,” he said.

 

