Lagos Auto Market Fire: Arrest, prosecute attackers, sponsors, PDP tells police

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the security agencies to immediately arrest and prosecute arsonists and their sponsors, who burnt the Akere Motor Parts and Allied Dealers Market in Lagos on Wednesday PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, also condemned the killing of 65-year old Baba Hakeem, a security guard at the market, who it noted, was reportedly shot dead by the arsonists before torching the market to destroy goods worth hundreds of millions of naira.

The party is blaming sympathisers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the market attack, and said it further exposed: “The APC as a party of vicious, hateful and vindictive power mongers, who derive pleasure in inflicting pain and anguish on other citizens. “Our party is shocked by reports in the media that after the announcement of the loss of the APC in the presidential election in Lagos State the arsonists last Thursday made an attempt to set the market on fire but were resisted by security guards in the area who were shot in the leg by the assailants.

“Numerous public analysts had expressed the opinion that APC agents are resorting to violence with the intention to foist a siege mentality on the polity, frighten and discourage citizens from exercising their civic responsibility in a democracy. “This is a clear danger to the sustenance of democracy and the corporate existence of our nation.” PDP stated that the attack on Nigerians by suspected APC sympathisers “confirms fears in the public domain that the APC intends to perpetuate a hate-inclined, repressive, vindictive and abusive administration in total disregard to rights of citizens, constitutional order and the rule of law.” It commiserated with the family of Baba Hakeem as well as all the victims of the Akere Motor Parts and Allied Dealers Market over the attack.

Like this: Like Loading...