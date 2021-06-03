News

Lagos-Badagry Expressway: N’Assembly threatens to revoke CGC contact

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

The contractor handling the Lagos- Badagry Expressway, CGC Nigeria Limited, risks having the contract revoked by the House of Representatives Committee on Works over what the committee described as lack of commitment and slow pace of work on the project. This was disclosed yesterday when members of the committee visited the project as part of a five-day inspection tour of projects in the South- West by the committee.

The committee expressed disappointment that no staff of CGC was on site when its members visited the project. The lawmakers also expressed displeasure over the lack of commitment by the contractor and vowed to invite the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, and the contractor over the slow pace of work on the project. The committee led by its Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Kabir, said it was heart-breaking that no single expatriate from CGC was on ground to receive the lawmakers to give explanations on construction works. “I am highly disappointed with CGC; there is no way to explain their absence when members of the House of Representatives committee are here to inspect the construction being done here.”

Our Reporters

