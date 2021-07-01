News

Lagos-Badagry road: December completion date sacrosanct – LASG

The Lagos State Government and CCECC yesterday insisted that Lagos Badagry Expressway project would be completed by December, urging residents to be patient and cooperate with the contractor to ensure speedy completion of the project on record time. Presidents and commuters on the axis have been experiencing untold hardship commuting on the road as hours are daily spent while navigating through the axis due to the ongoing construction and dilapidated portion of the road.

But reacting to the daily experiences of residents, facing on the road, Special Adviser, Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Aramide Adeyoye, acknowledged the hardship road users encounter daily on the road, promising that the completed section of the road will be opened to vehicular movement immediately. According to the Special Adviser, as part of efforts to boost international economic activities-Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olus administration prioritised the construction of the road because of its “economic importance to the African Sub-Region and the road is the gateway of Nigeria that connects Seme, Republic of Benin and other neighbouring countries.”

She said: “In fulfillment of the promise of Mr. Governor, we have since delivered the Agboju to Trade fair segment of the road last year and already, the contractors have completed the ten lanes from Mile 2 to Volks and the service lane of Lagos bound from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.”

The scope of works according to Adeyoye include provision of Lay-bys for buses and service ducts, costruction of Pedestrian Bridges, BRT Bus stops, Park&Ride and BRT depots, Tolled link interchanges, Flyovers, Construction of Toll Plazas, Road Markings, Road signs and traffic lights and landscaping.

The project manager of CCECC, Jiang Yaowu, during a visit to the construction site by reporters explained that the delay in the delivery is caused majorly by traffic management challenges of following the huge population of people using the road per day. According to him, more than 26000 vehicle ply the road daily, adding that this has contributed to safety and security challenges on the site. He added that the high cost of acquiring materials for the project which is now higher than the year the project was awarded is also a challenge.

Our Reporters

