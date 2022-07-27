News

Lagos banks on vocational training to tackle unemployment

Worried by the rising challenges of unemployment and insecurity in Nigeria, the Lagos State Government has vowed to continue to focus on training of its teeming youths on vocational skills to make them employable in the labour market.

The government which said that the continued aggressive training of the youth is in tandem with the economic  developmental agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, added that the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda prioritized the provision of skills to reduce youth unemployment in the state.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony of the KAAF Skill for Work Construction Trade and ICSS Entrepreneurship Development Programme, the Executive Secretary Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board, LASTVEB, Ms Ronke Azeez, said that the state government, through the training, was contributing to the Government economic growth policies by creating opportunities for young people, adding that, there is no area of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda that technical education is not relevant or required.

She described the ceremony as a way of acknowledging the hard work and all efforts of the graduating students, adding that LASTVEB’s entrepreneurship training has received a major boost through partners’ innovative approach to providing entrepreneurial skills training. She said d that the partnership has changed the lives of the students.

 

