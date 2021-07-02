News Top Stories

Lagos bans mega rally, warns Igboho, Akintoye

…says protests will be hijacked

Worried by the possible hijacking of the planned protests by secessionists, the Lagos State Government and the Police Command yesterday banned a planned mega rally by the leader of Oodua Republic agenda, Sunday Igboho and Banji Akintoye. The state government and police advised them to stay away from the state in the interests of the general public. New Telegraph also gathered that some rival gangs from Oyo State had perfected plan to strike against Igboho, using Lagos as battleground to the unleash the mayhem.

The government also confirmed that intelligence reports revealed that some disgruntled elements were planning to infiltrate the protests and unleash mayhem on their targets and other lawabiding residents. Consequently, the government said that it would not allow such to rally to take place, especially when the devastating effects of the hijacked ENDSARS protests are still being felt by the government, residents, business owners and other victims of the protest who lost property to the violent protest.

Briefing journalists, the state Commissioner for Police, Hakeem Odumosu said no rally will be allowed, under whatever guise, in any part of Lagos State, warning the organizers and their followers against staging the planned rally and stay clear of the streets of Lagos for the interest of the state and the general public as anyone caught participating or facilitating the rally would be dealt with within the ambit of the law.

Odumosu said: “Lagos State cannot afford to experience any security lapses, breakdown of law and order and threat to public peace at the moment, considering the negative effects and reoccurring agonies of the October, 2020 violent #Endsars crisis that led to massive destruction of public and private facilities while some Police personnel paid the supreme price. “This is in addition to many Police Stations, barracks, officers’ personal properties that were set ablaze during this period. Command is still going through those harrowing experiences. The Command will not be cajoled by the so-called organizers that the rally will be peaceful.”

