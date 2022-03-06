News

Lagos Baptists to deepen members' faith through Life way conference

Lagos Baptist Conference of the Nigeria Baptist Convention wants members to be adept in what makes them Baptists.

 

This, the conference intends to achieve through its annual LifeWay International Conference which is billed Friday March 11  through Sunday March 13.

 

President, Lagos West Baptist Conference, Dr. Samuel Olugbenga Oladiran, who made this known, also said this year’s theme “Baptist Autonomy: The Spirit, Principles and Practice,” is meant to equip and empower Baptist members with requisite information and in-depth approach about the distinctiveness of the Baptist denomination.

 

Also, he said that President, Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev (Dr) Israel Adelani Akanji, Special Guest Minister, will dissect the theme.

He said: “The LifeWay Conference is designed to enrich the spiritual lives of members of the Baptist denomination. It is aimed at teaching key spiritual and scriptural issues to further deepen Baptist faith in the faithful.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

