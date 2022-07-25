Metro & Crime

Lagos-based businessman killed in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

Gunmen have reportedly killed a Lagos-based businessman, Biola Osundiya, said to be in his forties, who came to Kwara  State to spend some time with his family in a yetto- be unravelled circumstance. It was gathered that the deceased was trailed to one of the drinking spots beside the Kwara State Council for Arts and Culture and shot at close range.

A source who spoke under condition of anonymity said the deceased, who was in the company of a girl, was having conversation with some people on the phone regarding their location shortly before his assailants arrived. “He was shot by two men who traced him to the spot on motorbike and left him in the pool of his blood thereafter.

He was initially based in Ilorin, Kwara State, where his two wives and children reside, but recently he relocated to Lagos to start cement business,” the source added.

His younger brother, Segun, who confirmed the incident, said the development has left his family devastated, urging the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act to face justice.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Kwara State Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the police are still on the trail of the killers. “We can’t say for now whether the killing was cultist or business related, but an AK 47 ammunition was recovered from the scene and we are working to establish those behind it. But no arrest has been made for now,” Okasanmi added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

India couple sue son for not giving them a grandchild

Posted on Author Reporter

  A couple in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand are suing their only son and his wife for not giving them a grandchild after six years of marriage. Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad, 61 and 57, say they used up their savings raising their son, paying for his pilot’s training as well as a lavish […]
Metro & Crime

High tension cables electrocute 6 worshippers in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Pandemonium broke in the early hours on Sunday, when six worshippers were feared dead after a high tension electric cable suddenly snapped and fell on the victims during Sunday church service. The true identity of the victims could not be ascertained as of press time. According to source the incident occurred at 07.34 a.m. at […]
Metro & Crime

NSCDC arrests man for sexual assault of minor in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

A 39-year-old man, Segun Oni, has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Igbaja in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara state for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl, (name withheld). A statement by the Command’s Spokesperson, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, said: “The case was reported at NSCDC Igbaja […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica