Lagos-based businessman killed in Kwara

Gunmen have reportedly killed a Lagos-based businessman, Biola Osundiya, said to be in his forties, who came to Kwara State to spend some time with his family in a yetto- be unravelled circumstance. It was gathered that the deceased was trailed to one of the drinking spots beside the Kwara State Council for Arts and Culture and shot at close range.

A source who spoke under condition of anonymity said the deceased, who was in the company of a girl, was having conversation with some people on the phone regarding their location shortly before his assailants arrived. “He was shot by two men who traced him to the spot on motorbike and left him in the pool of his blood thereafter.

He was initially based in Ilorin, Kwara State, where his two wives and children reside, but recently he relocated to Lagos to start cement business,” the source added.

His younger brother, Segun, who confirmed the incident, said the development has left his family devastated, urging the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act to face justice.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Kwara State Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the police are still on the trail of the killers. “We can’t say for now whether the killing was cultist or business related, but an AK 47 ammunition was recovered from the scene and we are working to establish those behind it. But no arrest has been made for now,” Okasanmi added.

