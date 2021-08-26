News

Lagos begins administration of Moderna vaccine

The Lagos State government has commenced the administration of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the 183 designated vaccination sites across the state. A statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs, at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, quoted the state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, as confirming this yesterday after receiving a preliminary monitoring report of the vaccination exercise from the Social Mobilisation Team. He expressed satisfaction at the conduct of the exercise in most of the sites visited.

He noted that the turnout of citizens who had enrolled for the vaccine at various sites was encouraging, adding that it was an indication of impressive vaccination uptake. While noting that he was aware of pockets of challenges at some sites, the commissioner assured the people that all the glitches noticed would be addressed for better service delivery.

He said: “I’m impressed by the report from the field. We had a good start for the first day. It can only get better, and I can assure you that all the challenges encountered today would be resolved to ensure a seamless exercise going forward. “I would like to appreciate the team of dedicated staff who are driving this exercise as well as Lagosians for their turn out, cooperation and adherence to COVID-19 protocols at our various sites. Efforts of all stakeholders have helped to ensure the success of day one of the vaccination campaign”. Abayomi said eligible citizens who were interested in getting the Moderna vaccine can book on the NPHCDA E-registration on the portal – https://nphcda.vaccination. gov.ng/ to get vaccinated. He noted that the e-registration was a mandatory criteria for the vaccination, adding that only citizens who registered on the eregistration site would be attended to at the vaccination sites.

