Lagos begins coroner inquest of salesgirl shot during Yoruba Nation’s rally

The Lagos State Government has begun an inquest into the death of salesgirl, Jumoke Oyeleke, who was shot and killed by a stray bullet during the Yoruba Nation’s rally in Lagos.

The 25-year-old salesgirl was found dead after police allegedly fired shots to disperse agitators, who converged on the Ojota area of Lagos to demand an independent state for the south-west region on July 3.

The coroner’s inquest was presided over by a Chief Magistrate, M.K.O. Fadeyi at the Lagos State Magistrates Court, Ogba.

Speaking during the proceedings, Fadeyi, who assured a quick dispensation of justice, urged all parties involved in the case to file the necessary documents before the court and ensure that parties were duly served before the next adjourned date.

However, Lagos State was represented by O. E. Akinde; T. E. Olawanle represented the deceased family, while S.A. Adegbeshin represented the police.

Meanwhile, it could be recalled that the police was alleged to have shot into the air and used teargas to disperse the crowd.

An allegation which the police vehemently denied while insisting that its officers did not fire live bullets during the protest and further claimed that an examination of the deceased body (Jumoke) revealed she died of stab wounds.

This position by the police further led to the murder charge of one Tajudeen Bakare, a Yoruba Nation protester, who is currently on remand over the death of the salesgirl.

But, an autopsy carried out by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), revealed that the: “25-year-old Jumoke died from hemopericardium, disruption to the heart and lungs and missile injury to the chest”.

The matter was, however, adjourned till August 9.

