Lagos begins disbursement of N1bn to tourism

Lagos State government yesterday commenced the payment of N1 billion seed capital promised by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for investment in the tourism and hospitality sector in the state to help drive new growth in the sector. Disturbed by the negative impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic on the tourism and entertainment sector, Governor Sanwo-Olu had promised the seed capital to assist the actors in the sector in order to sustain the tourism and recreation sector. Presenting the symbolic payment to the beneficiaries at the maiden edition of Lagos Tourism, Hospitality, Arts and Culture Economic Summit, LATHACE, Lagos, Governor Sanwo- Olu said though the tourism and recreation industry in Nigeria contributed approximately six per cent to the GDP, there were still opportunities for growth in the sector that could be strengthened through collaboration with the private sector to harness its full potential. The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mrs. Folashade Jaji, at the event organised by Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria, FTAN, Lagos State chapter, in collaboration with the ministry, appreciated the organiser for partnering with the state government in ensuring the sustenance of the tourism and recreation sector.

